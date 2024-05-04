New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE opened at $77.24 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

