PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 23,709 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

