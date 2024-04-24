PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,533 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.