Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.67

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 23647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 379.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 165,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 130,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 148,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

