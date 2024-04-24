iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.85

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.85 and last traded at $155.87, with a volume of 1467880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.56.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day moving average is $149.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

