Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $261,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251,581 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after acquiring an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,171,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 365,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,910. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

