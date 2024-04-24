Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Option Care Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.6 %

OPCH stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

