Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.700–0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.0 million-$145.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.4 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.58)-($0.70) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $166.94. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -110.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

