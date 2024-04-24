Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ VICR opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.