Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$628,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

