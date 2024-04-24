MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $575.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s previous close.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $562.87.

NYSE MSCI traded up $22.65 on Wednesday, reaching $468.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,224. MSCI has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

