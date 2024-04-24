Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

