Larson Financial Group LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 225.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

