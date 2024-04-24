PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,118,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

IWP opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

