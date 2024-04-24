SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 75 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $529.80 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.31.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.