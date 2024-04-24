Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.33. 204,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,289. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.38. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

