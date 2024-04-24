Hartline Investment Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 3.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.37 on Wednesday, hitting $244.06. 2,299,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.77 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.48.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

