Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $908.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $941.71 and a 200-day moving average of $816.04. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $507.19 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

