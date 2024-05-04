Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) COO Michael Burbach Acquires 4,000 Shares

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Burbach purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RYI opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $23,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,233,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 496,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 2,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 250,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 106.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 196,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 47.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,517 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

