Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin updated its FY24 guidance to $5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $165.93 on Friday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

