Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director G Courtney Haning Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Rocky Brands stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1,793.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCKY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Featured Stories

