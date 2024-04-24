Bfsg LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Park-Ohio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 75.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. 16,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,882. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $313.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,990 in the last three months. 33.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

