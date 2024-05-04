Susquehanna Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $18.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 17,016,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,771,958. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.