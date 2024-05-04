BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BWA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.93.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $833,000. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 26.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 56,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

