ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 82,928 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 82,928 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

MDT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.69. 4,987,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,836. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.44.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

