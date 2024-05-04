Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.35. The company had a trading volume of 330,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,847. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $210.26. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

