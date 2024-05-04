OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

Shares of OMF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,288. OneMain has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $53.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in OneMain by 368.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

