Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 1,228,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,614. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Century Aluminum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Century Aluminum by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

