Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.35. 330,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,847. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $210.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after buying an additional 127,498 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $195,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

