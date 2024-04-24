2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Down 5.3%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.58. Approximately 2,068,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,618,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38.

Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

