Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Annovis Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio Price Performance

ANVS opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annovis Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.