Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

SPLP stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10,069.17. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $728.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

