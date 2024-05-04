Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.75.

WWD stock opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

