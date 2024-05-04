Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE SBS opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2808 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
