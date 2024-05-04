Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 153.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

