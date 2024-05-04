Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $179.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.95. The company has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.54. Boeing has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.