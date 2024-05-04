Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of JCI traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.38. 7,096,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

