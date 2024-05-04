Oppenheimer Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $145.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Generac stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.38. 1,315,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.08.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Generac by 831.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after buying an additional 214,322 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 165.6% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

