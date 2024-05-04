Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Barclays

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.23.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Centene by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,351,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Centene by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,878,000 after purchasing an additional 385,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,918,000 after purchasing an additional 408,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

