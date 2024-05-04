Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $240.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.59. 1,572,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. Marriott International has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $260.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.39. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $461,525,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.