Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $8.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.40. 219,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,770. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.35. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $150,004,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 69,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 223.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 59,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 62.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 55,712 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

