Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.76% of Alamo Group worth $69,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.7 %

ALG opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.19.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $417.54 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

