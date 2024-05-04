Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CEO Kevin Koch Sells 3,152 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $59,604.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,778.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $19.52 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $107,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

