Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $168.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.70.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

