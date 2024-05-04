Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 2,000 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $132,860.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,535 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $416,018.10.

On Friday, February 16th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,301,681.02.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.1 %

PEGA stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $22,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $11,958,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,195,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 161,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

