Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $370,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TLT opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $106.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

