Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.26 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.