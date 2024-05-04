Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.26 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.
Flex Price Performance
FLEX opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Flex
In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
