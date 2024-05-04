Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 7,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. The company had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

