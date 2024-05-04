Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Rajeev Syal Sells 11,627 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajeev Syal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

HBAN opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

View Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 71,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,461,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 30,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.