Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,829,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 628.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,169 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Shares of GWRE opened at $123.05 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

